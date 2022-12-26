The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is entertaining its audience for the past 16 years. Over the years, the show has created a solid fanbase and every year fans wait for the new season. The controversies of the show are well – known but there are a few controversies that live rent-free in our minds. One of them is Sara Khan’s grand wedding on the sets of Bigg Boss.

From nasty fights, and steamy kisses to even contestants going an extra mile for the tasks, we have seen all on Bigg Boss and there are some instances that skyrocketed the TRP of the show. Notably, one such incident was actor Sara and Ali Merchant’s wedding which was later followed by the suhagraat. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the year 2010, Miss Bhopal 2007, Sara Khan participated in the Bigg Boss season 4 along with Ali Merchant. The duo got married on the sets of the reality show which was followed by a grand celebration. The house was decorated as ‘Shaadi Ka Ghar’ and the inmates became ladke wale and ladki wale. According to reports, later, the duo reportedly celebrated their suhagraat on the show.

The media reports claimed that Bigg Boss gifted them an exotic room that had a welcome note ‘Just Married’ and it was decorated with flowers. The episode grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

However, the duo broke off in just two months of their marriage after Sara Khan accused Ali Merchant of cheating on her. Later, the duo together appeared on the reality show Lock Upp and were spotted discussing their failed marriage. On the same show, Ali also confessed when he got married to Sara Khan, they both were kiddish and immature.

Bigg Boss season 4 was won by Shweta Tiwari and it remains one of the most controversial seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. The season witnessed many nasty fights including Shweta Tiwari – Dolly Bindra, and Manoj Tiwari – Dolly, among others.

Now, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant have moved on in their respective lives.

For more such TV updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: ‘Was Disturbed With Shraddha Walkar Murder Case’ Reveals Sheezan Khan, States Religious & Age Differences As Reasons Of Parting Ways

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News