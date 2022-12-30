Celebrities and their lavish lifestyle look appealing to many. Often their life remains in the spotlight of the media. While they’re ruling the hearts of millions with their exceptional work, celebrities sometimes get surrounded by unwanted controversies.

The year 2022 has been a lot of ups and downs. And as we approach the year-end, from Ranveer Singh to Uorfi Javed, let’s take a look at the pics that sparked controversies this year. Scroll down to know more.

Ranveer Singh’s N*de Photoshoot

Ranveer Singh is one of the most famous actors in Bollywood. His sartorial choices were often dubbed as quirky, for which he was often trolled on social media. He even got into trouble after posing n*de for a magazine photoshoot. On July 21, 2022, his pictures from the photoshoot were uploaded to social media platforms. Following this, netizens mercilessly trolled the actor for wearing no clothes.

Moreover, the Mumbai Police had even filed an FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

‘Kaali’ Poster

Indian High Commission urges Canadian authorities to withdraw smoking 'Kaali' poster#HinduInsultNotArt pic.twitter.com/H5uMsyS10M — Vivek Rai BJP (Valsad)🇮🇳 (@Vivekra0043) July 4, 2022

The documentary film, Kaali’s poster created a huge controversy in the country. The poster featured the goddess smoking while holding a pride flag. Following the release of the poster, several FIRs were filed against the filmmaker, Leena Manimekalai, for hurting religious sentiments.

Deepika Padukone’s Saffron Bikini In ‘Besharam Rang’

Shahrukh Khan’s much-awaited film, Pathaan’s son, Besharam Rang got released in December 2022. The song and the sizzling moves of Deepika got appreciated by her fans. However, some even took a dig at the actress for donning a saffron-hued bikini. Several protests were also organised across the country, demanding a ban on the film.

Uorfi Javed

Bigg Boss OTT fame star Urfi Javed is more often than not in news for her bizarre fashion choices. So it comes as no surprise that she irked a few netizens with her yet another topless video. Wishing her fans a ‘Happy Diwali’, Urfi posed topless, covering her modesty with her palms. Many commented on how she should not be posting such stuff on festivals, trying to school her Indian culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi clapped back at haters with an even stronger message. She shared an image of Goddess Kali to shut down the criticism and wrote on her Instagram story, “For those saying I’m destroying Indian culture, first go learn about it. Women’s body was never ever s*xualised in Indian culture, it was after the Mughal invasion women were asked to cover up. We worshipped women and their bodies. We used to respect, and gear women. Also, for those who want to learn, I’m happy to teach y’all! Cause I did my homework unlike half of you mofos out there.”

Jacqueline Fernandez & Sukesh Chandrashekhar Bathroom Pic

🚨 Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez consciously chose to overlook Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's criminal past and continued to indulge in financial transactions with him: ED in its chargesheet filed against Jacqueline in connection with ₹200 crore money laundering case pic.twitter.com/bwMvmk2jxT — Alter Ego ॐ (@imAlter_ego) August 31, 2022

Bollywood actress Jacqueline landed in trouble this year for her alleged relationship with Conman Sukesh who was accused of Rs. 200 crores in money laundering. Amidst this, her intimate photo with the millionaire conman was leaked on social media and went viral soon.

In the viral pic, Sukesh was seen kissing Jacqueline Fernandez on the cheek as they posed for a mirror selfie in the bathroom. The conman held Jacqueline close to him and the latter looked super happy.

Kanye West’s White Lives Matter T-Shirt

Kanye West wears a white lives matter shirt & people go insane. BLM founders used donation money to buy themselves mansions, nobody bats an eyelid. pic.twitter.com/3ZVQkVvO5S — Media is the problem (@Donnach95989588) October 7, 2022

Rapper Kanye West is no stranger to voicing bold and contrarian opinions. He created a T-shirt that said ‘White Lives Matter’ and wore the controversial attire at a Paris fashion show. West has been criticized publicly by many — including Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and supermodel Gigi Hadid — for wearing the shirt to his fashion show on Monday. Other models in the show wore the same shirt.

