Hrithik Roshan Makes Us Drool Over His 8-Pack Abs & This Your Reminder To Hit The Gym ASAP Before Your Subscription Ends!

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan shared the first post of 2023 and it has taken over the Internet for all the right reasons.

Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a picture flaunting his perfectly toned eight-pack abs and perfectly ripped body.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan wrote: “Alright. Let’s go. #2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

As soon as he dropped the picture, Hrithik Roshan’s friends took to the comment section to praise him.

Varun Dhawan commented: “Okay then.”

Punit Malhotra wrote: “Boom!!!!” followed by a fire emoticon.

Last month, Hrithik Roshan was holidaying in France with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, his girlfriend Saba Azad and cousins Eshaan and Pashmina.

Speaking about his work, Hrithik will next be seen in the film ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen on screen in ‘Vikram Vedha’, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

For more Bollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain Call It Quits After Years Of Dating Amid Their Wedding Rumours – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News