Oscars 2023: Singer-actress Lady Gaga took everyone by surprise on the stage during the ongoing 95th edition of the Academy Awards. The singer appeared in a no make-up look donning a casual avatar with ripped jeans and a black t-shirt.

She performed her song ‘Hold My Hand’ from the Tom Cruise-starrer cinematic extravaganza ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision seemed to be a last-minute back-and-forth effort as Lady Gaga was initially reported to be skipping the awards show due to demands on filming ‘Joker: Folie a Deux‘.

Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss first stated that Lady Gaga would not be performing during a creative team press conference on March 8.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Must Read: Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Rocks The Red Carpet With Her Sexy Yet Classy Look, Opts For Off-The-Shoulder Gown

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News