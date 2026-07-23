Jana Nayagan Box Office: Clocks Kollywood’s 4th Highest Opening Weekend Pre-Sales (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Being the final film of Thalapathy Vijay, Jana Nayagan had a genuine buzz among fans all across the globe, and the excitement was reflected through big numbers in the advance booking stage. Due to a delayed release and an online leak, things were looking dicey for the film, but the loyal fan base has made sure to bid a farewell to their beloved Thalapathy on a grand note. As a result, the magnum opus concluded with Kollywood’s 4th highest opening weekend pre-sales at the worldwide box office.

Vijay is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of Kollywood ever, and over the years, his fan base has only increased. In the post-COVID era, his stardom reached new heights, both in India and internationally, leading to two 100 crore+ openers globally (Leo and The Greatest Of All Time). Now, for the one last time, fans all over have come together to have a blast.

Jana Nayagan registers Kollywood’s 4th highest opening weekend pre-sales

As per Cinetrak, Jana Nayagan finished its opening weekend pre-sales at the worldwide box office at a whopping 98 crore gross. With this massive number, the film has recorded the 4th highest opening weekend pre-sales for a Kollywood film. It stayed below The Greatest Of All Time, which grossed 105 crore through the first weekend’s bookings. The list is topped by Leo with a mammoth 188 crore gross.

Take a look at the top opening weekend pre-sales of Kollywood globally:

Leo – 188 crore Coolie – 183 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 105 crore Jana Nayagan – 98 crore

Rocking pre-sales numbers for day 1

Out of 98 crore gross, opening-day pre-sales alone contribute a huge 48 crore. Such numbers clearly indicate that Jana Nayagan is targeting a massive start at the worldwide box office. However, a 100 crore opening doesn’t look guaranteed as of now. Thalapathy Vijay scored back-to-back 100 crore openings with Leo and The Greatest Of All Time, but this time, he might miss the mark as walk-ins could be impacted due to mixed word of mouth.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Records 2nd Best Opening Day Pre-Sales Of 2026, 4th Best For Thalapathy Vijay

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News