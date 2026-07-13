Box Office: Dhamaal 4 To Boost Ajay Devgn By 100 Points In Koimoi Star Ranking, Yet Shah Rukh Khan Remains Ahead ( Photo Credit – T-Series; Instagram )

Dhamaal 4 has exceeded expectations at the Indian box office during its opening weekend and is on track to be a big success in the long run. Given the momentum, it seems that it’ll enter the 100 crore club in the opening week itself, giving Ajay Devgn a 100 crore net grosser after two back-to-back disasters. Also, with the latest release, he’s set to join the league of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

What is the current status of Ajay Devgn in Star Ranking?

Ajay Devgn is currently holding the 5th spot in the Koimoi Star Ranking, with 1900 points. He’s been placed below Shah Rukh Khan, who is at 4th with 2350 points. Ajay’s last successful movie was Raid 2, which was released in 2025. It comfortably entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office and earned him 100 points. Now, with Dhamaal 4, he’s all set to witness another increment.

Ajay to make healthy gains with Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4 has earned 65 crore+ net in just 3 days, and soon, it’ll enter the 100 crore club in India. Whenever it scores a century, it’ll earn 100 points for Ajay Devgn, pushing his tally to 2000 points. With 2000 points, he’ll become the 5th Bollywood star to score 2000 points in the Koimoi Star Ranking after Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh.

Since Dhamaal 4 also has a chance of scoring 200 crore net, it can take Ajay’s tally to 2100 points in the Koimoi Star Ranking. However, he’ll still be placed in the 5th position, as Shah Rukh Khan is 450 points ahead of him. Drishyam 3, if it works big, can help him replace Shah Rukh in the 4th place.

Here’s the breakdown of Ajay Devgn’s 1900 points on Koimoi’s Star Power Index:

11 films in the 100 crore club (Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De, Shaitaan, and Raid 2) = 1100 points

4 films in the 200 crore club (Golmaal Again, Tanhaji, Drishyam 2, and Singham Again) = 800 points

To know more, visit the Koimoi Star Ranking.

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