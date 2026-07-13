Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 3 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; T-Series )



Dhamaal 4 has delivered a phenomenal opening weekend. It broke a string of records, inching closer to the 100 crore club. The adventure comedy has surpassed the worldwide collection of Alpha. It has also emerged as Ajay Devgn’s 7th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 8 global update!

How much has it earned overseas?

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 has amassed 14 crore gross at the overseas box office. It is performing much better than Ajay Devgn’s 2025 release Son Of Sardaar 2, which earned only 9.75 crore in its lifetime.

A century is loading worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Dhamaal 4 has collected 93.3 crore gross in only 3 days. Despite the mixed reviews from critics, audiences flocked to theatres in large numbers to enjoy the adventure comedy. Today, it will easily enter the 100 crore club.