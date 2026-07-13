Dhamaal 4 has delivered a phenomenal opening weekend. It broke a string of records, inching closer to the 100 crore club. The adventure comedy has surpassed the worldwide collection of Alpha. It has also emerged as Ajay Devgn’s 7th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 8 global update!
How much has it earned overseas?
According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 has amassed 14 crore gross at the overseas box office. It is performing much better than Ajay Devgn’s 2025 release Son Of Sardaar 2, which earned only 9.75 crore in its lifetime.
A century is loading worldwide!
At the worldwide box office, Dhamaal 4 has collected 93.3 crore gross in only 3 days. Despite the mixed reviews from critics, audiences flocked to theatres in large numbers to enjoy the adventure comedy. Today, it will easily enter the 100 crore club.
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It has also emerged as Ajay Devgn’s 7th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era, surpassing Runway 34, Son Of Sardaar 2, and Maidaan.
Check out Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID releases at the Indian box office below:
- Singham Again – 402.26 crore
- Drishyam 2 – 339.89 crore
- Raid 2 – 242.57 crore
- Shaitaan – 216.18 crore
- De De Pyaar De 2 – 129.17 crore
- Bholaa – 122.2 crore
- Dhamaal 4 – 93.3 crore
- Maidaan – 71.52 crore
- Son Of Sardaar 2 – 65.38 crore
- Runway 34 – 53.7 crore
8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 worldwide!
On the other hand, Dhamaal 4 has become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, crossing Alia Bhatt’s Alpha.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:
- Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore
- Border 2 – 485.3 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle – 190.01 crore
- Cocktail 2 – 165.55 crore
- O’Romeo – 123.1 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga – 94.25 crore
- Dhamaal 4 – 93.3 crore
- Alpha – 89.46 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore
Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 3 Summary
- India net: 67.21 crore
- India gross: 79.30 crore
- Overseas gross: 14 crore
- Worldwide gross: 93.3 crore
Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.
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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 31: Imtiaz Ali’s Film Is Now The 8th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2026
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