The Shining opened doors to one of Stephen King’s most haunting stories back in 1980. Nearly four decades later, its sequel, Doctor Sleep, arrived, bringing audiences back into the world that began with Jack Nicholson’s chilling descent inside the Overlook Hotel.

This time, Ewan McGregor took on the role of Dan Torrance, the grown-up son of Jack and Wendy, who still carries the heavy scars of his childhood and the strange psychic gift known as “the shining.”

Doctor Sleep OTT Update: Here’s When You Can Watch The Shining Sequel On Netflix!

Now, six years after its theatrical release, Doctor Sleep is making a return, this time to streaming platforms. According to CBR, the film is set to arrive on Netflix on November 1, 2025, giving fans a perfect post-Halloween revisit to King’s dark universe. The film was directed by horror genius Michael Flanagan, who is known for The Haunting of Hill House, Gerald’s Game, Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher, and many more classics.

Doctor Sleep Box Office Performance & Critical Success

The critics received Doctor Sleep warmly upon its initial release. It holds a Certified Fresh rating of 78% from over 340 critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences rating it even higher at 89% based on more than 5,000 reviews.

Despite the strong reception, Doctor Sleep struggled commercially. It grossed $72.4 million worldwide against a budget estimated between $45 million and $55 million. Compared to other Stephen King adaptations from the same year, It: Chapter Two, at $473 million, and Pet Sematary, at $113 million, it underperformed.

Stephen King Adaptations Continue To Thrive in 2025

The film’s return to streaming arrives as Stephen King’s universe continues to grow across film and television. Earlier this year, Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey received strong praise, followed by The Long Walk, which also earned positive reviews. It: Welcome to Derry, a prequel to the hit It films, arrived on HBO on October 26, 2025. November will see the release of The Running Man, another King adaptation.

For fans looking to extend the Halloween spirit, Doctor Sleep, landing on Netflix on November 1, offers the perfect chance to revisit or discover one of King’s most haunting continuations.

