After months of speculating and hearing the whispers of Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ dating rumors, their hand-holding photos have gone viral all over the internet. Over the July 27 weekend, they were spotted strolling together on the streets of Woodstock, Vermont. TMZ was the first to share the photos, and as per the publication, the now-confirmed couple had stopped for a quick ice cream treat while driving through a national park.

However, even though neither of them has accepted or denied, or even commented on these reports, the photos prove something else. Their dating rumors started to circulate in February 2025, but at that time, a source told the media that they are “just friends”, while their reps have denied characterizing their relationship. So, when did their love start to bloom? Here’s everything you need to know about their dating timeline.

February 2025: The First Spark Between Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas

The first rumor about Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas was speculated in February 2025, when they were spotted dining on Valentine’s Day. While People reported that it was the beginning of something, sources clarified that it was nothing but a professional dinner, and the timing was coincidental.

💥 ¡Bombazo! 💖 Ana de Armas y Tom Cruise, pillados en una romántica cita en el barrio del Soho en Londres este San Valentín 🌹✨ pic.twitter.com/4kB3cYEyaS — Alba Medina (@albammmedina) February 15, 2025

March 2025: Date At The Heliport?

Their romance speculations were further fueled when they got spotted at a London heliport, looking chirpy and so in love as they were papped laughing together. They wore quite casual clothes, and as per TMZ pictures, they hopped out of the same helicopter. So, was that not a date?

NEW

TC at the Heliport with Ana de Armas. #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/1qoKf6abJ5 — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) March 15, 2025

April 2025: Was That A Romantic Gesture?

Reportedly, Cruise attended de Armas’ 37th birthday celebration, and there were rumors that the Top Gun actor piloted her via helicopter to London. People reported that they had flown from Madrid, Spain. Later that week of her birthday, they were spotted walking in the park, and then The Daily Mail reported that they even attended David Beckham’s birthday together.

Well What i Know So Far: Public Sightings:

Since February, Tom Cruise (63) and Ana de Armas (37) have been spotted several times together, dinner in London, helicopter rides, birthday events, and more

InStyle From Insiders & Sources:

Some insiders suggest their outings are… https://t.co/3TACOays53 pic.twitter.com/U16E8mb4Af — VideoiOT (@VideoiOT) July 12, 2025

May-June 2025: Both Share Appreciative Words For Each Other

In the month of May, not only that Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise share a heap of praise for one another, but they also declared that they are working on a few projects together. At the New York premiere for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Cruise opened up about Deep Water actress as per People, “[Ana is a] very, very talented, great dramatic actress, comedic, tremendous ability, learns quickly.” He continued, “There’s an actress who has dramatic chops, someone who’s comedic, very, very talented. You see her in Ballerina… just a great actress.”

On the other hand, de Armas also shared how much supportive Cruise had been during her Ballerina journey. At the June 3 premiere of Ballerina, she said, “But you know what, he supports every movie. He really wants the industry and cinema to go well, and for people to go to the theaters. We’re working together, so he got to see Ballerina, and he actually really liked it. He loved the John Wicks.” She added, “It is very special that someone like him is supporting [Ballerina]. It is really special in general to have other actors and people supporting each other. We can do well all together.”

In June, they were off to a Mediterranean escape and were spotted enjoying a relaxing trip to Menorca as “just friends”.

NEW

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas sailing together on Menorca.#TomCruise#AnadeArmas pic.twitter.com/AtKF3ZbAtR — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) July 16, 2025

July 2025: Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas On Oasis Date

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted enjoying the Oasis concert at Wembley on July 25 and 26. Although there was a professional link to it, as media reported, they are preparing to film their upcoming Liman thriller, Deeper. However, it didn’t seem too professional.

Tom Cruise, his family and Ana de Armas at the Oasis concert at «Wembley» yesterday.#AnadeArmas ✗ #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/Z7xFkb44re — Tom Cruise • news source (@tomcruisse62) July 26, 2025

Now, as they walk hand in hand, it’s quite clear that what was once labeled as “just friends” is something more.

🫡 Tom Cruise [63]

w Ana de Armas [37] Just made their first public appearance together. If Tom walked w Christ [vs Scientology] this one might even have a chance ✝️🙏🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9TCprCtBmG — Brutal American (@AntiBeard) July 29, 2025

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: From $1 Million In The Notebook To A Bomb Paycheck In La La Land: Ryan Gosling’s Salary Jump Will Leave You Stunned!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News