Recently, media and netizens have gone into a frenzy after Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas got papped holding hands while stopping for an ice cream break in the streets of Vermont. Months of whispers and speculations about whether they are dating or “just friends,” as claimed by their close source, it’s finally been confirmed. It all started in February 2025, when they were spotted having a cozy dinner, that too on Valentine’s Day.

Even though the rumors have turned out to be true, both actors have been in past relationships with other people over the years of their lives. While Cruise had been with Nicole Kidman, Mimi Rogers, and others, the Ballerina actress’s name had been linked with Ben Affleck, Alejandro Piñeiro Bello, and more. Scroll ahead to find out more about their past dating history.

Tom Cruise & Ana De Armas’ Past Relationships

Over the years, Ana de Armas’ name has often been linked with many A-listers, including actor/model Marc Clotet, Ben Affleck, Alejandro Piñeiro Bello, and others. While she got married to Clotet in 2011 and parted ways two years after in 2013, the actress had a rumored secret relationship with Franklin Latt, a talent manager. Talking about her relationship with Variety, she said, “For anyone who ever questions or how did I get to do this or that, fuck them. They will not get to spend their New Year’s with me. They are not the people whose opinion I should care about. They are not the people I share my happiness with.”

Ana briefly dated Alejandro Piñeiro Bello, a popular photographer, in 2017. However, soon after him, she moved on to Ben Affleck, her co-star, and dated him for a few years until they got separated in 2021. After the Batman actor, the Deep Water actress was seen with Paul Boukadakis and Manuel Anido Cuesta between 2021 to 2024. However, since the early phase of 2025, she has been getting spotted with Tom Cruise.

📸 • Ana hoje (5) no restaurante "La Corte del Principe" em Cuba com Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/33uP8aIa3U — Ana de Armas Brasil (@anadearmasbr) March 5, 2020

On the other hand, Tom Cruise had been with three women in his life before Ana de Armas – Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes. The Mission Impossible actor got married for the first time in 1987 when she was just 31. Two years later, when she was 33, they got divorced. In 1990, Cruise’s wedding bells rang for the second time with Nicole Kidman. They stayed married for more than 10 years and parted ways in 2001. Point to be noted, when their divorce came through, she was 33.

After Kidman, Katie Holmes came into Cruise’s life. They got married in 2006 and even welcomed their daughter, Suri, but as their marriage hit a rough spot, they got divorced in 2012. Can you guess what Katie’s age was when she got divorced? Well, she was 33. So there was a bizarre rumor that Tom Cruise has a ‘33 curse’. It might be coincidental or have some deeper meaning. But as the actor has moved on in his life and found his love again in Ana de Armas, it seems he has broken that curse.

Unfortunately, Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise appear to confirm romance after being spotted holding hands. pic.twitter.com/fAgSXikhYk — best of ana de armas (@anadearmasdaily) July 29, 2025

Why? Well, because reportedly when they started dating, she was already 36 years old, and they even celebrated the actress’s 37th birthday together in April 2025. So, no more curse lurking on Tom Cruise’s head. Jokes apart, we can’t wait to see their offscreen chemistry channeled into their onscreen dynamics as they are working on a few projects together, via media reports.

