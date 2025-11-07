Baahubali – The Epic concluded its opening week at the Indian box office yesterday. Released amid high expectations, it kicked off its journey on a rocking note, but after the opening weekend, it faced bigger drops than expected. Still, it managed to become the third-highest-grossing re-release in India, and now it is chasing Tumbbad to become the second-highest-grosser. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

For those who don’t know, the Tollywood magnum opus is a kind of re-release only where two films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, have been re-edited and combined into a single movie. Of course, to make it suitable for a theatrical watch, the duration has been significantly trimmed, and unseen footage has been added to attract footfalls.

How much did Baahubali – The Epic earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

Backed by a solid buzz in the Telugu market, Baahubali – The Epic opened with fantastic numbers, earning a collection of 10.8 crores (including premieres). Despite being front-loaded, it didn’t drop much on day 2 and earned a solid 7.25 crores. Even on day 3, it maintained a stronghold and scored 6.3 crores, taking the first weekend collection to 24.35 crores.

After the first weekend, Baahubali – The Epic was expected to maintain a good pace on weekdays, but it failed to do so. Between day 4 and day 7, it earned 6.35 crores. Overall, the film earned an estimated 30.7 crore net at the Indian box office in its opening week, according to Sacnilk.

Indian box office breakdown:

Day 1 – 9.65 crores (including 1.15 crores from premieres)

(including 1.15 crores from premieres) Day 2 – 7.25 crores

Day 3 – 6.3 crores

Day 4 – 1.85 crores

Day 5 – 1.95 crores

Day 6 – 1.55 crores

Day 7 – 1 crore

Total – 30.7 crores

Soon to become the second-highest-grossing re-release in India

Baahubali – The Epic is already the third-highest-grossing re-release at the Indian box office with a net collection of 30.7 crores. Very soon, it will also beat Tumbbad (32.21 crores) to secure the second spot. If we calculate, Tumbbad is ahead with 1.51 crores. So, the SS Rajamouli directorial needs 1.52 crores more to become the second-highest-grossing re-release.

Take a look at the top 3 re-release grossers in India (net):

Sanam Teri Kasam – 35.55 crores Tumbbad – 32.21 crores Baahubali – The Epic – 30.7 crores (7 days)

