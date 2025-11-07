Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles, has concluded its two-week run at the Indian box office. After a good opening week, the film experienced larger-than-expected drops, but it still managed to accumulate healthy numbers. The boost from the blockbuster Tuesday pricing and Guru Nanak Jayanti helped it cross a significant milestone in 17 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Thamma earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

Due to the Diwali holidays, the romantic horror comedy film raked in a good sum during the 10-day extended opening week. Amid the dominance of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in B and C centers, this biggie enjoyed footfalls in big cities and some semi-urban centers, posting a collection of 123.25 crores by the end of the first week. During the second week, it earned an estimated 27 crores.

Overall, Thamma has earned an estimated 150.25 crore net at the Indian box office in 17 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 150.25 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (10-day) – 123.25 crores

Week 2 – 27 crores

Total – 150.25 crores

It’s the first Ayushmann Khurrana film to achieve this important milestone

As we can see, Thamma has reached the 150 crore mark in net collection in two weeks. With this, it has become the first-ever film of Ayushmann Khurrana to reach the 150 crore milestone at the Indian box office. It’s a big achievement for the actor, and he’ll be hoping for more such exciting feats with his upcoming movies.

How far can Thamma go?

The romantic horror comedy entertainer has another week of free run, as there’s no major competition this week. Yes, Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s Haq released in theatres today, but it won’t cause any impact. So, during this week, it’ll add a few more crores to the tally.

Next week, on November 14, Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 arrives in theatres, which will definitely impact Ayushmann and Rashmika’s film, especially in A centers. From its current position, the film is aiming for a lifetime collection of around 165 crores or less.

