Hollywood star Bruce Willis is currently keeping a low profile due to his deteriorating health after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year. However, there was a time when the actor’s controversial statement made his fans believe that might have been the reason behind the actor’s divorce with Demi Moore. The former action star met Moore in 1987 at a movie premiere in Los Angeles. The couple got married the same year but got divorced in the year 2000. Scroll down for details.

Interestingly, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore dated for just four months. In the same year of their marriage, the latter became pregnant with daughter, Rumer. The duo share two more children, Scout and Tallulah. Willis is currently married to Emma Heming Willis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Cheatsheet Showbiz, Bruce Willis in an interview with Playboy in 1996 claimed, “No woman is going to satisfy a man’s natural impulse to procreate, procreate, procreate.” The actor further stated, “The impulse doesn’t go away because you have three or 10 or a hundred kids … We try hard, but we’re animals.” Willis added, “We’re just donkeys walking up to the trough for food and wanting to f**k everything we see because of this unconscious agenda.” The controversial interview raised many eyebrows at the time with many believing this led to their separation two years later.

In 1998, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore released a statement announcing their separation after 11 years of marriage. According to reports, the couple cited their busy schedule as the reason behind their split.

The controversial comments made by the Die Hard star were later explained by Moore saying it was her ex-husband’s “excitement and novelty” as he wanted to do whatever he wishes for.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore share a healthy relationship even after their divorce. A source even recently claimed she was proud of her divorce. “Demi is very proud of the life she’s created for herself” adding, “She’s very grateful to have such a warm and loving group of friends and family members surrounding her and supporting her.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: The Vampire Diaries Fame Paul Wesley Has No Idea About K-Pop’s BLACKPINK, Goes Silent Before Responding “Like The Colour Combination?” – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News