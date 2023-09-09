Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the successful opening of his latest release, Jawan. The film which marks the Bollywood debut of South sensation Nayanthara, also features Deepika Padukone in the cameo roles along with Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover and others in the pivotal roles. As the film has enjoyed a massive opening at the box office and continues to do so, we recently came across an old video of him talking about him romancing young actresses on the big screen. Scroll down for details.

Bollywood heroes are often subjected to criticism and trolls for romancing actresses half of their age. While many have time and again given their two cents on the same, SRK had once gave a savage answer to this. Here’s what he said,

Shah Rukh Khan once appeared on AIB’s show, where he addressed romancing younger actresses and said that they are only ones working now. Hence he cannot ask heroines like Alia Bhatt to go and first grow up. An old video has emerged and it sees him saying, “I am the only hero whenever I am working with the younger (actress) because there are only the youngers working now. I am really sorry. I can’t go and tell them grow up. Alia comes to be can I do a film, (I’d say) first grow up. I am not that kind of person.”

Shah Rukh Khan further added, “So, he’s working with girls half of his age.” They are the ones working. I can’t send them back home and break their heart or tell the director “Umar dekh ke kiya karo. Talent ko chodho.” Aisa thodi naa ho sakta hai. I have to work with whatever is offered to me. Because I play a lover, Am I not supposed to age?”

Soon after the video re-surfaced on the web, netizens were divided into section. While some of them agreed with ‘Jawan’ Shah Rukh Khan others nodded in disagreement. A user wrote, “So he’ll be okay with suhana romancing with hrithik or shahid? Why these actors don’t understand there is no problem with working with younger actresses but it shouldn’t be love angle normalizing a 20 years old girl with 40 years old men if the concept isn’t even about age gap. There is many things wrong with it because films influences people’s mind.”

While another said, “Umar dekhoge ya talent” is fucking tone deaf. Is he implying the older (still far younger than SRK) leading female actors are not talented? Because that’s b.s.”

A third netizen wrote, “Kya bakwaas. He’s acting like he has no power at all. He can ask that casting select an older woman. So many actresses out there— Rani, Preity, Kajol, Vidya, Tabu, etc.”

Fifth netizen commented, “good point if you think about the actresses losing an opportunity. However, I wish they would show the same concern for younger male talent as well. Like let them have some good scripts too.”

On the work front, after basking in the success of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki where he’s paired opposite Taapse Pannu. He will also appear in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in a cameo appearance.

