Not Products But This Is What Samantha Akkineni Uses To Keep Her Skin Healthy

South star Samantha Akkineni is a queen of many hearts. She is an absolute star and her work in films like U-Turn proves the point. Her performance in Majili was also very compelling as she made the fans feel every emotion with her acting. With her million-dollar smile and her on-screen versatility, the actress manages to woo everyone and we wonder how does she do it.

The actress has a good fashion sense, flawless skin and lustrous hair and we are sure you all want to know how she maintains it so well. She is even spotted in a non-makeup avatar many times and has looked effortless and fabulous every time. Despite her hectic schedules, she always tries to take care of her skin and we finally know the answers!

Where many might think that it is some fancy treatment or cosmetics products, let us tell you that is is just a simple life philosophy that makes Samantha’s skin look so radiant. She said, “I breathe the same air that you breathe. I eat the same food that you eat. But if (you) keep your mind free or bad and angry thoughts, the glow is bound to show on your face.”

She continued, “However, it’s very important to not surround yourself with negative people and enemies. Tell me what other secrets will I have for glowing skin.” Well, that is quite easy and unique, right? Instead of intaking various pills, using apple cider vinegar and shucking out thousands of rupees on cosmetic treatments, Samantha feels that a happy life is far more easy, realistic and extremely essential to keep the skin healthy.

TEOn the job front, Samantha is rumoured to be coupling up with Vijay Setupathi for Thiagarajan’s next project titled Thuglak. She will also be a part of the official Telugu remake of Vijay’s 96 that will also star Sharwanand.

What do you think about Samantha’s tip? Let us know in the comments section below.

