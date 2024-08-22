After the success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas’ fans are waiting with bated breath for more updates about his movie Spirit. Sandeep Reddy Vanga will direct the action flick. Now, the Rebel Star’s fans can rejoice as there is an exciting update surrounding the movie’s female lead.

If reports are to be believed, the makers of Spirit have finalized the movie’s leading lady. We are talking about none other than Ponniyin Selvan star Trisha Krishnan. Yes, you heard that right! The actress might romance Prabhas in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. A news report in Track Tollywood has stated that Trisha has been roped in by the makers for the ambitious project. If this is indeed true, fans might be super excited to witness the chemistry between Trisha and Prabhas.

Apart from Trisha Krishnan, Spirit also stars Korean actor Dan Lee. Reportedly, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to seek inspiration from his previous blockbuster Animal and cast Prabhas in a dual role in Spirit. Speculations are rife that the superstar will play the film’s protagonist and antagonist. In Animal, the fans also saw Ranbir Kapoor in dual roles wherein he played the male protagonist Rannvijay and will also be returning as the antagonist Aziz Haq in Animal Park. We wonder if Prabhas’ character will have a similar arc in the film.

Trisha Krishnan received several laurels for her performance in the Mani Ratnam-directed magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, in which she played Chola princess Kundavai. She will also be seen in the Telugu film Vishwambhara opposite Chiranjeevi. We are super pumped up to find out if the speculation of her sharing screen space with Prabhas in Spirit is indeed true.

However, there were also some reports of Spirit being delayed due to other commitments of Prabhas. Needless to say, fans are anticipating seeing whether Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s collaboration will be able to create magic on the big screen. Vanga’s previous Bollywood films like Animal and Kabir Singh were blockbusters but were also grappled with a lot of controversy.

