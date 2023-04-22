Imagine living in the 20th century and being a consultant and a confidant of the who’s who in that era!. Sounds unreal? Well, not when you’re a vampire that has lived for centuries! Netflix’s Tooth Pari: When Love Bites invites you to meet David, played by Saswata Chatterjee, a vampire with stories and experiences that span decades.

A fatherly figure to Rumi, the rebellious vampire, David is fiercely protective of her. David believes it is his responsibility to advise Rumi about life. Equipped with knowledge and experiences collected over a lifespan, he guides Rumi through the vampire world. But what happens when she becomes a potential prey for the Cutmundus, a group that hunts for vampires? To what ends will he go to keep Rumi safe?

Talking about his role and Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, Saswata Chatterjee said, “To be honest, he reminds you of your father who recollects stories with utmost fondness. In the show, he refers to some of the greatest minds , almost as if they were friends! To talk about these personalities with such ease was very fascinating for me.”

“Just like David, each character has their own progressive arc which will definitely appeal to the viewers. I am sure they will adore David and root for all of us! In that sense, Netflix has really hit the bull’s eye with this show,” Saswata Chatterjee added.

Go on a nostalgic ride with Saswata Chatterjee in Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, which stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles, premiering April 20th, only on Netflix!

