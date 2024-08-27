Coolie, aka Thalaivar 171, has turned out to be one of the most anticipated Indian films due to multiple factors, and the makers are making sure that the buzz remains intact till the biggie comes out. Rumors about the casting are one reason why it is currently grabbing the headlines, and as per the latest report, Aamir Khan has joined the cast of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut collaboration. Keep reading to know more!

After the success of Jailer, Rajinikanth has found his form and crowd-pulling ability back, so his upcoming projects are being highly anticipated. Apart from that, the brand of Lokesh Kanagaraj is in full form due to the hype of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). Such forces coming together have created an organic buzz on the ground level, which will keep rising until the film hits theatres.

A few days back, there were reports about Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj coming together for a big film, and it seems that it was for Coolie. Yes, you read that right! As per Track Tollywood’s report, Mr. Perfectionist will share the screen with Rajinikanth but will be doing a cameo in the film and not a full-fledged role. The news has been confirmed by multiple sources.

It’s now guaranteed whenever Coolie hits theatres, it’s going to be a big blast at the box office.

Meanwhile, in other news related to Thalaivar 171, Nagarjuna was approached to play a baddie in the film. However, if reports are to be believed, the veteran actor denied the role because he didn’t want to play a negative character because he thought it would affect his image. Now, as per the latest development on it, Kannada film actor Upendra Rao has come on board as a baddie.

