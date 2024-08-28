Stree 2 is enjoying a spectacular run at the box office. The horror comedy flick, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the leading roles, is majorly benefiting from less to no competition at the Indian ticket windows. Despite a normal working Wednesday, Amar Kaushik’s directorial has managed to hold its fort strong and play around the vicinity of 10 crores. Scroll below to know what the early estimates have to suggest for day 14.

Along with the Stree sequel, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa were released on Independence Day. Makers of Shraddha Kapoor in the Rajkummar Rao starrer initially thought it would be a good idea to plan paid previews a day ahead of the big release. Little did they know they would be leading the competition from the opening day itself, given the disappointing performance of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham‘s films.

Stree 2 Day 14 Early Trends

The trend has been incredible so far and all eyes are now on the 450 crore milestone. A dip was expected on Wednesday, given it was a normal walking day, but Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film has managed to surprise us yet again. As per the early trends flowing in, Stree 2 has added collections in the range of 9-10 crores on day 14.

This is a minimal dip of 26-18% compared to the second Tuesday (12.25 crores), which enjoyed an additional benefit due to the dahi handi celebrations in certain parts of the country, including Maharashtra, which is one of the leading markets. Here’s hoping the collections touch the 10 crore mark, otherwise the streak of double-digit score will be broken for the first time since release.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of Stree 2 box office collections below:

Day 0: 9.40 crores (paid previews)

Day 1: 55.40 crores

Day 2: 35.30 crores

Day 3: 45.70 crores

Day 4: 58.20 crores

Day 5: 38.40 crores

Day 6: 26.80 crores

Day 7: 20.40 crores

Day 8: 18.20 crores

Day 9: 19.30 crores

Day 10: 33.80 crores

Day 11: 40.75 crores

Day 12: 20.20 crores

Day 13: 12.25 crores

Day 14: 9-10 crores

The overall collections after two weeks will land somewhere between 443.10-444.10 crores.

With 450 crore mark, Stree 2 will add another feather to its cap. Good days ahead!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

