Mumbai-based performance artist and self-authenticity facilitator Namrata Vishal Lodaya has opened up about the emotional reality behind her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. She shared the story behind her performance and the emotions that came with it. Her reflections come after AI-generated visuals inspired by her Cannes appearance began circulating online, drawing attention far beyond the festival itself.

A Performance About Identity & Self-Worth

At Cannes, Lodaya represented India through Haute Monde MIWW and presented The Inner Red Carpet, a live conceptual performance centered on identity, validation, self-worth, and emotional healing. At a festival largely associated with glamour and celebrity culture, Namrata used her Cannes appearance to pose a deeper question: “Have you truly walked on your Inner Red Carpet?”

To bring that idea to life, Lodaya wore a symbolic outfit featuring one visible eye and another replaced by a mirror. The concept was designed to inspire reflection and self-awareness instead of seeking validation from others.

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Namrata Lodaya Opens Up On Cannes Experience

While her appearance attracted attention, Lodaya revealed that some of the moments she valued most were never captured the way she had hoped, leading to AI-generated interpretations inspired by her performance circulating online.

Reflecting on the experience, Namrata said, “I did not go to Cannes looking for validation, glamour, or perfect moments. I went carrying a question that has lived inside me for years — ‘Have you truly walked on your Inner Red Carpet?’ Everything I created, wore, and stood for came from a deeply emotional and authentic space.”

She further added, “Of course, somewhere it hurt knowing that many of the actual moments from one of the biggest experiences of my life were not captured the way I had imagined. But maybe that was the lesson this journey was meant to teach me — sometimes life asks you to stop proving the moment to the world and simply live it fully for yourself.”

Addressing the viral visuals, Namrata clarified, “The visuals being circulated are AI-generated interpretations inspired by my performance, but the emotions, intention, and experience behind them are absolutely real. I choose gratitude because this experience has only made me stronger, clearer, and even more connected to my purpose. Authenticity will always outlive perfection.”

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The Meaning Behind The Performance

Known for using eraser dust as part of her artistic work, Lodaya incorporated the material into her Cannes ensemble as a symbol of transformation, healing, and letting go of emotional burdens.

The performance ended with a powerful symbolic gesture. After leaving the premiere, she cut away a portion of her outfit, representing the release of emotional baggage, pride, and experiences that no longer served her.

Created in just 14 days, The Inner Red Carpet brought together a team of artists and collaborators to turn a global event into what Lodaya described as “a deeply human conversation” about vulnerability, healing, and authentic connection.

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