Port Charles has a lot of drama on the way for viewers who were waiting for firecracker moments. The previous episode saw Carly and Brennan discussing their future while Ava got the upper hand and Liz seeked out information from Ric. Meanwhile, Tracy proceeded to grill Brook Lynn.

And lastly, Ned revealed his plan. The coming episodes will keep all of the momentum going. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 26, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama that revolves around town Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 26, 2025

The GH episode on Wednesday features Lulu making an admission. She is one of the few people who know about the truth regarding Brook Lynn and Dante’s past fling which led to her teenage pregnancy all those years ago. When she chats with Cody, will she tell him about the same or will she keep the secret going for longer? How will Cody react if he really does find out?

Will he be shocked that Brook Lynn and Dante’s fling led to a baby all those years ago? Elsewhere, Kristina is on the warpath. It is no secret she does not like Ava and she still holds a grudge against her for what happened a few weeks ago that led to her losing the baby she was carrying for Molly and TJ. What has happened now to warrant Kristna’s fury against Ava?

On the other hand, Ava briefs Ric. The former saw Sonny collapse to the floor in pain as he held onto his chest. His bottle of pills fell beside him but will she even help him or will she use his health issues to get an advantage in the custody battle of their daughter? Will Kristina find out about this and is that why she is furious with her and on a warpath? What will Ava do?

Up next, Jordan questions Curtis. How will he answer? When Laura and Ezra clash, who will emerge victorious? Elsewhere, Drew threatens Curtis. Will the latter give him a deft response? When Brook Lynn issues advice, who is the one on the receiving end of it? Could it be her mother Lois? Or maybe even her father Ned? Or could it be her husband Chase instead?

Lastly, Stella and Tracy chat. What will the two matriarchs conclude from their conversation? Will this help them figure out what trouble is brewing? Will they form an alliance? Maybe against Drew and his dirty, blackmailing schemes? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more details about the same.

