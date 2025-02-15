Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spent their Valentine’s Day while enjoying the Oscar-nominated actor’s latest movie, ‘A Complete Unknown’ screening at the Berlin Film Festival. In the film, Timothee plays the critically acclaimed role of Bob Dylan and even earned a lot of appreciation from the critics for his performance. What could have been a better plan than to watch a movie together?

However, it’s Tim’s gestures towards The Kardashians star that left the fandom into a frenzy. Everyone appreciated how caring and dedicated the actor was and adored him as the perfect boyfriend material. Pictures and videos of their cute movie date from the Film Festival went viral all over the internet. Scroll ahead.

Timothee Chalamet can be seen wearing a pink hoodie and matching sweatpants, clearly maintaining the Valentine’s theme. At the same time, Kylie Jenner appeared in a gorgeous black shimmery long dress studded with sparkly embellishments all over it. With her slick back hairdo, minimal accessories, and glam makeup – she exuded beauty in every sense. However, it’s Tim’s gesture towards Kylie that won the internet’s hearts. The actor can be seen unfolding the cinema seat next to him so that his love of life can sit on it without any hassle.

X (formerly known as Twitter) has been flooded with comments about it. One of them wrote, “She looks so gorgeous and they are a cute and beautiful couple.” Another one commented, “He’s proud of her. I remember when they were much private and haters wrote he was ashamed of her. Now, he wants her by his side at every event.”

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the ‘A COMPLETE UNKNOWN’ premiere in Berlin! pic.twitter.com/S5jMBTqw99 — timothée nation (@timotheenation) February 14, 2025

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been dating since 2023. And even though they have yet to make a grand red carpet appearance, the entrepreneur has always been spotted by his side. Especially in this awards season, the duo was spotted everywhere putting love-filled PDAs out in the public. When Nikki Glasser roasted Tim at the Golden Globes Award 2025 by saying, “Can I just say, you have the most gorgeous eyelashes… on your upper lip. I think this is just such a good look,” Kylie was seen laughing at it, sitting by his side.

Despite the recent appearances, the couple has always tried to maintain privacy. They kept most of the details of their relationship under wraps, and well, rightly so. Last year in August, Kylie opened up about it and said, “Privacy is so important to me in life,” and mentioned that keeping her love life private has made her feel “so good.” She continued, “I learned at such a young age how to deal with all of this in the best way for me. So I don’t go crazy if I am being honest.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s Valentine’s Day special event?

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: How Did Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Sons RZA & Riot Support Him In Court Amid Ongoing Gun Trial?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News