Kim Kardashian might just be gearing up for her fourth walk down the aisle, and the internet is already buzzing with speculation. The 44-year-old reality queen has sent fans into a frenzy after casually hinting at her “last and final hurrah” in the wedding department. Now it seems there’s a high possibility that the wedding bells might be ringing again.

Kim Kardashian’s Secret Romance Unveiled

Kim, who has navigated a whirlwind of high-profile romances, dropped the bombshell during the latest episode of The Kardashians, revealing that she’s been secretly dating someone and in classic Kim fashion, she’s keeping his identity locked away tighter than a Skims bodysuit.

The conversation about marriage cropped up in a dazzling setting of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding celebrations in Mumbai, India. While soaking in the extravagant festivities alongside her sister Khloe, Kim couldn’t resist pondering her next engagement ring. “I wonder what my next ring shape will be? For my last and final hurrah,” she asked.

Kim Kardashian & Her History Of High-Profile Marriages

Kim’s personal life has been nothing short of a spectacle. She’s worn some serious bling from music producer Damon Thomas to her infamous 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries and her headline-dominating union with Kanye West.

She reminisced about her past rings, detailing the cushion-cut, 14-karat diamond from her first marriage, the 18-karat emerald-cut stunner from Humphries (which didn’t survive the divorce), and the iconic cushion-cut rock from Kanye, the only piece she refused to take to Paris.

Kim Kardashian’s Recent Romances

Since her split from Kanye West, Kim has dabbled in the dating pool, making waves with Pete Davidson and later sparking romance rumors with Odell Beckham Jr. But it seems her newest love story is unfolding behind closed doors.

In a playful moment on The Kardashians, she admitted, “I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys.” Kim added, “Me not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.” In a separate scene, she blushed when she revealed, “I have a dinner with someone.”

me NOT dating and not wanting love and attention?! i don’t think you know me. kim kardashian needy desperate down bad woman yearning reaction video meme pic.twitter.com/UHcez27pBH — The Memes Archive (@TheMemesArchive) February 4, 2025

A source close to the star spilled the tea to US Weekly, revealing that Kim Kardashian has started seeing someone new, and this time, he’s not in the limelight. The insider claimed, “She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous.”

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Freakier Friday Trailer Out! Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis Return For A Wild Body-Swap Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News