Kim Kardashian has always left us stunned with her fashion affair be it at the Met Gala or any event. Recently, she attended a friend and former Hollywood agent Michael Kives’ birthday party looking like a spring flower. She is all set to welcome the summer as she was looking gorgeous in her slip-on dress but it was the dramatic cape that caught our attention even more.

Apart from Kardashian, the event was also attended by Sara and Erin Foster, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, Jamie Mizrahi (stylist), model Yasmin Ghauri, and others. Even though Ghauri and Kardashian chose the same outfit for the night, the model went for the original look from the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 1988 Paris Fashion Week runaway. On the other hand, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star customized it in her method of styling. Scroll ahead as we decode her look.

Kim Kardashian wore the vintage Christian Dior gown that featured noodle straps and red floral accents all over the ensemble from the 1988 Spring/Summer collection. The outfit complemented her figure in every way possible as it fitted like a glove. She paired it with a red cape that had matching floral detailing in the inner lining and gold tassels in the hemline, making it look extravagant.

Kim Kardashian opted for sleek back middle-parted bun hairdo and chose to keep it light but lavish with jewelry options. She stunned in a layered choker neckpiece that was embedded with red beads and drops. For makeup, she went for a glam look, including a matte base, contoured cheeks, highlighted points, defined brows, soft smokey eyes with long falsies, soft blush on the apple of her cheeks and nude brown lip shade. She put her busts and back on a show and posed for some glamorous snaps that featured on her Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) feeds.

Previously, Kardashian wore another Galliano dress at the Met Gala 2024. She was seen in a silver metallic corset dress that cinched her waist to a level that left marks all over her back. In a confession, she had told the cameras pointing at her, “I am claustrophobic. I’ve never felt this way before, where I feel like I can’t breathe. It’s like I can handle it for so long, but I have to pee, I can’t breathe, I can’t get this off. I was like, I’m going to die if you don’t get this off of me right now.”

Well, Kim Kardashian always take a level up with her fashion game and we are here to celebrate her fashion affair. What do you think about her latest floral look? Let us know.

