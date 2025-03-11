“I’ve always believed Watchmen was ahead of its time,” Christopher Nolan once said in an interview with THR. “The idea of a superhero team, which it so brilliantly subverts, wasn’t yet a thing in movies. It would have been fascinating to see it released post-Avengers.”

Released in 2009, Watchmen reimagined an alternate 1985 where outlawed vigilantes uncovered a dark conspiracy. Unlike typical comic adaptations, it questioned heroism itself. The film flopped initially but later earned cult status—an argument Nolan backed. The superhero debate only grew, with Scorsese calling Hollywood’s franchise obsession a “danger to our culture,” fearing it would overshadow other storytelling.

Nolan, however, saw things differently. While he acknowledged the financial appeal of established franchises, he believed balance was key. “There’s always a balance in Hollywood between established titles that can assure a return in audience and give people more of what they want,” he said. “That’s always been a big part of the economics of Hollywood. And it pays for lots of other types of films to be made and distributed. A healthy ecosystem in Hollywood is about a balance between the two things and always has been.”

Beyond the superhero genre, Nolan remained vocal about another cinematic concern: the shift to streaming. He had long been an advocate for preserving the theatrical experience and warned of the dangers of films being confined to digital platforms. He also championed physical media, emphasizing its importance in an era where films could easily disappear from streaming libraries.

Meanwhile, Snyder moved on from Watchmen and continued crafting his signature brand of grand-scale storytelling. His Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire was released in December, further cementing his place as a filmmaker with a distinctive vision.

As for Nolan, he steered clear of rumors linking him to the next James Bond film, dismissing any speculation about his involvement. His focus remained on original storytelling, as demonstrated by Oppenheimer.

Looking back, Nolan’s praise for Watchmen felt like an acknowledgment that Snyder was ahead of the curve. The superhero landscape changed drastically after The Avengers reshaped the industry, and maybe, just maybe, Watchmen would have found even greater success in the modern era. For now, it remains a fascinating, polarizing chapter in comic book movie history – one that Nolan saw as visionary before many others did.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Oppenheimer Could Have Been A Netflix Hit? Streaming Giant’s CCO Claims It Didn’t Need Theaters To Succeed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News