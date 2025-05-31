Diehard cinephiles have heard countless stories about how some of the greatest films ever made initially struggled to get a green light before becoming cult classics. From Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, to Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky, to Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, it’s a surprisingly long list. Today, we are talking about one such movie. It’s a film that is regarded by many movie buffs as the most entertaining and rewatchable movie ever made. Amazingly, it was rejected dozens of times before finally going into production. That film is the 1985 sci-fi adventure classic Back to the Future.

Why Was Back to the Future Rejected Over 40 Times?

According to a report by Esquire, Robert Zemeckis’ time-travel film went through a production nightmare and was rejected by studios more than forty times. After getting a lukewarm response from Columbia Pictures, Zemeckis and co-writer Bob Gale pitched the project to numerous studios, only to be turned down repeatedly. Many executives thought it was “too sweet, too nice” and didn’t fit the bill.

More Rejections – And Who Finally Produced The Film?

One Disney executive famously objected to the plotline in which the younger version of Marty’s mother (from 1955) is romantically interested in Marty (from 1985). Others felt that time-travel movies simply didn’t make money, as there hadn’t been a major box-office success in that genre at the time. Eventually, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment stepped in to produce the film, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Back to the Future – Plot & Cast

The film follows the story of a teenager, Marty McFly (played by Michael J. Fox), who is accidentally sent from 1985 to 1955 in a plutonium-powered DeLorean time machine invented by the eccentric genius Doc Brown (played by Christopher Lloyd). With the help of the younger version of Doc Brown, Marty must ensure that his teenage parents fall in love — or risk being erased from existence and never returning to 1985.

Back to the Future – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film holds a critics’ score of 93% and an audience score of 95% on the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, it has a brilliant user rating of 8.5/10 on IMDb, where it is listed among the top 250 movies of all time.

Where to Watch Back to the Future?

The film is currently available to rent on the Amazon Prime Video store for ₹99 in India.

Back to the Future – Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Cillian Murphy Revealed HBO’s Succession Left Him Devastated: “I’m So Heartbroken That…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News