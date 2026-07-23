Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Beats Toy Story 4( Photo Credit – Instagram/JioHotstar )

Toy Story 5 has finally done it at the North American box office. The movie has surpassed the domestic haul of Toy Story 4 to achieve this feat, earning solid numbers on its fifth Tuesday. It is also edging closer to the all-time top 5 highest-grossing animations at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

The movie collected a solid $3.1 million at the box office in North America. It dropped by 21.1% from the last Tuesday despite the loss of 175 theaters last Friday and strong competition. The Pixar sequel hit the $434.6 million cume at the North American box office. It is slowly entering the last phase of its release.

Beats Toy Story 4 as the highest-grossing film in the franchise

According to Box Office Mojo, Toy Story 4 is the 4th film in the Toy Story franchise and was the highest-grossing entry at the North American box office until this Tuesday. It grossed $434 million at the domestic box office, but Toy Story 5 has surpassed that total in less than 40 days.

Check out the domestic hauls of Toy Story movies from highest to lowest

Toy Story 5 – $434.6 million Toy Story 4 – $434 million Toy Story 3 – $415 million Toy Story 2 – $245.8 million Toy Story – $229.9 million

According to industry trackers, Toy Story 5 is on track to earn between $470 million and $500 million in its theatrical run at the North American box office. If it lands in the upper hand of this predicted range, then it will hit a new benchmark in this franchise. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $434.6 million

International – $527.6 million

Worldwide – $962.3 million

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