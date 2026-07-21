Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Beats The Super Mario Galaxy Movie( Photo Credit – Instagram/Facebook )

Toy Story 5’s actual numbers for this weekend came in lower than previously reported. Yet it has propelled the film past The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s North American box office collections. The movie has now emerged as the highest-grossing release of 2026 and will remain so for the coming weeks, until another film claims the position. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Toy Story 5 almost hit $430 million at the North American box office

The Pixar sequel collected a solid $13.8 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. Initially, it was reported that the movie collected $14.8 million this weekend. It is going strong at the box office, dropping just 28.1% from last weekend despite losing 175 screens this past week. The film has hit the $429.9 million cume at the North American box office missed the $430 million mark by a hair.

Beats The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as 2026’s biggest release domestically

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest numbers, despite actuals coming in $1 million lower, Toy Story 5 has surpassed the domestic haul of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to become the highest-grossing film of the year at the North American box office. The Nintendo sequel was released earlier this year and has raked in $429.8 million at the North American box office.

Toy Story 5 has surpassed the domestic haul of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in a month, achieving this amazing feat. It has also become the 9th-highest-grossing animated film at the box office in North America. The film is on track to earn between $470 million and $500 million in its domestic run, and there will be a sufficient gap between it and the Nintendo sequel.

The Pixar sequel was released on June 19 and is edging closer to crossing the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office.

Box office summary

Domestic – $429.9 million

International – $527.6 million

Worldwide – $957.5 million

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