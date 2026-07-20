Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Inches Away From Breaking Into The Elite Club ( Photo Credit – Pixar )

Toy Story 5 is going strong at the overseas box office and is very close to entering the elite club, making it the 3rd film of this year to achieve this global milestone. It is reaching the end of its theatrical run, but there is still too much steam in it to beat a few more Hollywood blockbusters, and it also aims to become the franchise’s biggest hit worldwide and in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

The Pixar sequel collected a solid $14.8 million on its 5th weekend at the box office in North America. It has not been massively affected by The Odyssey‘s release, as it dropped just 22.1% from last weekend in North America. Despite the insane competition and loss of 175 screens in North America, the film has a stronghold. It has reached $430.9 million in domestic box office cume and is expected to surpass $500 million in its original run.

5th three-day weekend breakdown of Toy Story 5

Friday – $4.2 million

Saturday – $5.9 million

Sunday – $4.7 million

Total – $14.8 million

Less than $50 million away from entering the $1 billion club worldwide

Toy Story 5 collected a solid $30 million on its 5th weekend at the overseas box office. It dropped just 37.5% from last weekend, and with that, the international total reached the $527.5 million cume across 52 markets. Adding that to its $430.9 million domestic gross, the Pixar sequel’s worldwide collection is $958.3 million. It has not even been released in Germany.

Therefore, the film is less than $50 million away from hitting $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It is on track to earn between $1.05 billion and $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office during its theatrical run. It will be this year’s third release and second animation to cross the $1 billion milestone worldwide.

Box office summary

Domestic – $430.9 million

International – $527.5 million

Worldwide – $958.4 million

What is Toy Story 5 about?

In this film, Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they’re introduced to electronics, a new threat to playtime. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

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