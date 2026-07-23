Minions & Monsters North America Box Office: Beats A Kung Fu Panda Movie( Photo Credit – Facebook/Prime Video)

Minions & Monsters is showing good restraint at the box office in North America. It is inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of a Kung Fu Panda movie, the 4th-highest-grossing entry in the DreamWorks Animation franchise. Minions 3 has declined the least in weeks at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Minions 3 at the North American box office

Minions 3 has collected $3.4 million on its 3rd Tuesday at the North American box office. It is the lowest third Tuesday ever in the entire franchise. The film has consistently recorded the lowest dailies in the Despicable Me/Minions franchise. Minions 3 is catching up to Despicable Me 3, as it collected $4 million on its third Tuesday domestically. Its box office total in North America has hit $141.6 million cume.

Minions & Monsters is set to beat Kung Fu Panda 3 at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Minions & Monsters is set to beat the domestic haul of Kung Fu Panda 3. For the unversed, Kung Fu Panda 3, as the name suggests, is the third film in this popular animated franchise. It collected $143.5 million in its domestic run, becoming the 4th highest-grossing film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise. Minions & Monsters is less than $3 million away from surpassing the 4th highest-grossing Kung Fu Panda entry.

What does this mean for Minions 3?

Minions 3 is witnessing a weak run at the box office in North America, and beating strong franchise films such as Kung Fu Panda is assuring for the Illumination creation. The Minions movie will beat Kung Fu Panda 3 domestically very soon. Minions 3 is gaining hold at the box office in North America, becoming a blockbuster is still unlikely.

More about the movie

According to reports, Minions 3 is on track to earn between $170 million and $180 million at the North American box office. Minions & Monsters is tracking has crossed the $350 million milestone worldwide. It is expected to cross $400 million at the worldwide box office. Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $141.6 million

International – $222.0 million

Worldwide – $363.6 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Can It Join Avengers: Endgame & Deliver MCU’s Fastest 100 Crore Club?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News