Paul LeBlanc, a Vietnam veteran, once claimed that he and Matt had not spoken in nine years. He also alleged that the Friends star had cut him off financially. “I’ve been living without any contact for nine years, and it is still hard to believe what has happened,” Paul told The Sun. “I’ve been cut off and locked out of my house over a humiliating argument about money and a motorbike.”

The fallout reportedly stemmed from a disagreement, but Paul suggested that Matt’s massive success had fundamentally changed their relationship. “The problem is that when someone has money, you don’t get into their lifestyle unless they want you there, and they can shut you down,” he said. “Matt is erratic with me, and he has a short temper. One minute he is nice, the next he is cutting your throat—not literally, obviously.”

According to Paul, their relationship had always been strained. He claimed that Matt had only ever sent him one birthday card. “I’ve sent him text messages, including one this year asking if we can get back in touch, but he has totally ignored me. It’s humiliating. But the truth is Matt has always been a mother’s boy, and there have been so many fallings out. We are all getting older.”

However, Friends‘ Matt’s side of the story painted a very different picture. His representative addressed Paul’s accusations, offering a sharp contrast to his claims. “To put this in perspective, Matt’s father abandoned Matt and his mother when he was an infant.”

The very revelation cast a distinct light on the family drama. While Paul felt excluded, Matt had his own reasons for keeping his distance. The actor had reportedly struggled with personal relationships off-screen.

Matt LeBlanc rarely spoke about his private life, making his father’s claims all the more surprising. While Paul voiced his disappointment over their fractured bond, Matt remained silent. The reunion special brought back memories of Joey’s unwavering loyalty to his Friends family, but in reality, his personal relationships seemed far more complicated.

The story left fans divided. Some sympathized with Paul’s struggles, while others felt Matt had every right to set boundaries. One thing was clear: their father-son relationship had long been broken, and a happy ending seemed unlikely.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Selena Gomez Revealed Diddy Mistook Her For A Valet In 2016—”I Was Holding A Car Door!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News