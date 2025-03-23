Justin Bieber is once again offering a glimpse into his inner world and this time, it’s raw and unfiltered! In a string of social media posts, the 31-year-old pop sensation admitted to struggling with anger and the discomfort of feeling inauthentic.

Justin Bieber’s Cryptic Series of Posts

On Saturday, the singer shared a series of cryptic messages, pairing them with photos that carried their own weight. One post showed him hunched over in a hoodie. Another revisited his younger self, and an unexpected third featured stacked shipping containers, along with a tiny image that appeared to be his son, Jack Blues.

In one of his captions, Justin Bieber acknowledged his temper, saying, “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh,” with a facepalm emoji.

Later, a video surfaced of him playing music with a band, and with it came another confession, “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic.” He added, “Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people.”

These posts follow growing public concern over Bieber’s mental and physical well-being. However, many fans applauded his openness and appreciated his willingness to address these struggles head-on.

Earlier this month, the Baby hitmaker had already admitted on Instagram to feeling unworthy despite being surrounded by love and admiration. Just a week before, he shared, “We have nothing to prove today, just the gift of life today to accept and receive. Nothing is owed to us, and we don’t owe anyone anything.”

Justin Bieber Shuts Down Speculation Around Health Concerns

Amid the speculation surrounding his health, Justin Bieber’s representatives firmly denied rumors of drug use, calling such accusations harmful. Yet, despite the worry, he appeared in good spirits Friday night, stepping out for a dinner date with his wife, Hailey Bieber, at Sushi Park in West Hollywood. The 31-year-old appeared clean-cut, well-rested and seemed far from the troubled image some had feared.

