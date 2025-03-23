Hailey and Justin Bieber stepped out for a stylish date night in West Hollywood, drawing attention amid swirling rumors about Selena Gomez’s latest album, I Said I Love You First. Fans have speculated that the project, which dropped recently, might contain veiled references to her famous ex.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Child-Free Night At Celebrity Hotspot

The couple left their 7-month-old son, Jack Blues, at home for the evening out and opted for a sushi dinner at Sushi Park, a celebrity favorite. Justin Bieber, 31, appeared refreshed and well-groomed. He wore an oversized white short-sleeve button-down, loose black pants, and white slippers, sporting a relaxed yet polished look. His appearance contrasted with recent fan concerns over his well-being.

Hailey Bieber, 28, looked effortlessly chic in a white tank layered under a khaki jacket, paired with low-rise black trousers and black sandals. She completed her look with sunglasses and was even spotted flashing a grin as they arrived at the restaurant, seemingly unbothered by the online speculation surrounding her.

Justin & Hailey Bieber leaving a date night at Sushi Park in West Hollywood (March 21) pic.twitter.com/3Mt39gjB89 — Justin Bieber Photos (@bieberhqphotos) March 22, 2025

Selena Gomez’s Album Sparks Speculation

The power couple’s night out coincided with the highly anticipated release of Selena Gomez’s joint album with fiancé Benny Blanco. As the singer’s first full-length project since Rare in 2020, the album quickly sparked discussions, particularly over the track, How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten, the lyrics of which say, “You’re so embarrassing / Go cry when no one’s watchin’ / I can’t imagine it / How does it feel to be forgotten (Ah), forgotten? (Ah-ah).”

The lines, “’Cause you walked in, big-a** grin / Talkin’ like we’re friends, honey, what were you thinkin’? / He loves me, I love him / Look at you, just look at you now,” also seems to reference Justin Bieber.

The latter phrase notably echoes lyrics from Selena Gomez’s 2020 song Look at Her Now, which was widely believed to be about their past relationship. Despite the growing chatter, Selena Gomez has attempted to quell speculation, insisting in a Spotify interview that the album “has nothing to do with what everyone may go to.”

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: “Robert Pattinson Loves To Lick Under My Armpits…”: When Kristen Stewart Spilled TMI About Her Twilight Romance!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News