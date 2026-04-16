The Devil Wears Prada is returning with a sequel, with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reprising their iconic roles. Fans and cinephiles can look forward to something bigger than just a release. The sequel to the fashion drama is set to hit theaters on May 1, and fans will get a rare opportunity to experience its grand premiere live.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Grand Live Premiere

JioHotstar has confirmed that it will live-stream the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on April 20. The high-profile event will take place at Lincoln Center in New York City, turning the iconic venue into a hub of fashion, film, and celebrity buzz. The livestream is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, which translates to 3:00 a.m. IST for viewers in India. For those who miss it, a replay will be available shortly after the event.

This live experience brings fans closer than ever to the excitement, glamour, and behind-the-scenes sparkle of a major film premiere. From jaw-dropping fashion moments and celebrity arrivals to cast interviews and special surprises, JioHotstar subscribers will get an insider look at an event where every detail is runway-ready.

Star-Studded Lineup Set To Attend

The grand event will be attended by the cast, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Caleb Hearon, and Helen J. Shen. Along with them, director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna will also be present, adding to the buzz surrounding the sequel.

Following its premiere event, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to release in theaters on May 1, 2026. Meanwhile, fans looking to revisit the original film can stream The Devil Wears Prada on JioHotstar ahead of the sequel’s arrival.

With a global livestream and a major theatrical release lined up, the sequel is already building strong momentum, and April 20 could be the first big glimpse of what’s in store.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

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