Tom Holland, who made his mark on Hollywood’s map with his performance as Spider-Man under the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has quite an illustrious career. His last appearance in the series ‘The Crowded Room’ was highly criticized but, at the same time, garnered a lot of attention from the audience. However, do you know how much the actor earned for providing a critically acclaimed performance in the show? Scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

Holland donned a serial killer’s role in the web series The Crowded Room, which also featured Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Laila Robins, and others in pivotal roles. After showing his bubbly and cheerful character as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, his massive fanbase was eagerly waiting to see him in a different light, and this dark character was just the right fit. When it was released back in June 2023 on Apple TV+, it made the fans go crazy, and for all the reasons!

After becoming a worldwide sensation as Spider-Man, Tom Holland is now one of the A-listers of Hollywood who takes hefty paychecks for his projects. And while we are discussing his salary, do you know how much he earned for ‘The Crowded Room’? Many reports confirmed, as stated in Meaww, that Tom took home a whopping $4 million, which is almost two times his female co-stars’ cumulative paychecks for their respective contributions in the series.

Apparently, Amanda Seyfried earned $1.25 million, while Emmy Rossum received $550,000, and Sasha Lane got $260,000, as her paycheck. This clearly proves Tom Holland’s massive popularity.

However, even after receiving such a lower salary than Tom Holland, Amanda didn’t overthink before saying yes to the project. Talking about it, the Mean Girls actress shared, as quoted in The Hindu, “I really wanted to play somebody who was a parent and a professor. I was also inclined to say yes to this because of Tom.”

For those who don’t know, the Hollywood actor was paid only $250,000 for his Marvel debut and rose to $500,000 for his first Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming. It was then reported that Tom had earned $3 million for his contribution to Avengers: Infinity War & Avengers: Endgame. Apparently, his salary rose to $4 million for the second installment of Spider-Man movie, and for Spider-Man: No Way Home, he took home a huge amount of $10 million. The third installment also featured OG Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Well, surely Tom Holland has an impact! Did you know that his salary would be higher than the cumulative paychecks of his female co-stars? You can stream The Crowded Room on Apple TV+.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates.

Must Read: The Avengers’ Fan Favorite ‘Shawarma’ Scene Featuring ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr, ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth & Others Wasn’t Originally A Part Of The Film & Was Included After The Marvel Biggie Premiered

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News