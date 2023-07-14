Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death has been revealed as bowel obstruction. The singer – who was the daughter of late music legend Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla – passed away in January at the age of 54.

She died after “suffering sequelae of a small bowel obstruction”, according to the L.A. County Coroner.

It was also reported that “there were therapeutic levels of Oxycodone in her blood”, and that a second opiod known as Buprenorphine was also found in her system, both of which can lead to constipation.

TMZ has reported that the coroner stressed that there was no “no drug paraphernalia” found at her home on the day of her death, but did acknowledge that Elvis Presley‘s daughter who had been prescribed opiates following a cosmetic procedure just months before her death – had a history of “overmedicating” and “was known to forget she had taken her meds and would take them again.”

The report also claimed that the urine toxicology screen was negative and upon being rushed to the hospital, Lisa had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Lisa – who is survived by her daughter Riley Keough and her mother Priscilla Presley but lost her son Benjamin in 2020 when he took his own life at the age of 27 – made her last public appearance at the 80th Golden Globes just days before her death and the news comes just days after ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ star Riley paid tribute to her mom and brother after she was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in the Amazon series.

Riley – who will contest the award alongside Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman is in Trouble), Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy), Dominique Fishback (Swarm), Kathryn Hahn (‘Tiny Beautiful Things’) and Ali Wong (‘Beef’) shared a photo of a young Benjamin with their mother on her Instagram Story and wrote: “Missing you both.”

