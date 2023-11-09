Country Music is one of the most beloved genres in the US. From Dolly Parton to Taylor Swift, country music stars have taken the world by storm with their outstanding talents. To celebrate their art, the Country Music Association Awards 2023 recently took place and was indeed a successful one. But, in case you missed them, we are here with the CMA Awards 2023 highlights. From the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce joke to Lainey Wilson’s fiery performance, here’s everything that happened.

CMA Awards 2023 will mark the 57 edition as the annual ceremony has been taking place since 1967, which makes it the longest-running music award on network TV. The award program celebrated achievements in country music under various categories, such as best song, best album, best vocalist, best duo, best group, best new artist, best vent, and best video.

The starry night saw Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning returning to the stage to host the ceremony. And, of course, their gig made the audience laugh out loud.

The Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Joke

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning managed to make the audience laugh with their timely jokes and sarcastic comments. Right from their opening monologue, the two were cracking up everyone. At one point, per People, Manning said, “We’re back. You know what that means?” to which Bryan responded, “Yep, Travis and Taylor weren’t available.” This was addressed to the new couple’s highly-discussed outings and beautiful story.

Luke Bryan’s performance

Luke Bryan was not there only to host the show, but he even thoroughly entertained the audience with his singing performance. The singer-songwriter stepped on the stage and sang a medley, which included That’s My King Of Night, Country Girl, One Margarita, and more, while fans cheered and sang along.

The War and Treaty duet

The War and Treaty’s Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount set the stage on fire with their amazing chemistry and soulful vocals. The couple sang their ballad That’s How Love Is Made under red lighting and took their fans’ breaths away.

The Jimmy Buffett Tribute

Jimmy Buffett’s demise on September 1 left his fans weeping. To pay a beautiful tribute to the late singer’s illustrious musical career, Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, Zac Brown Band, and Alan Jackson came together at the CMA Awards 2023 stage. They covered the late singer’s tracks Margaritaville and A Pirate Looks at Forty.

Lainey Wilson’s Iconic Performance And Impeccable Wins

Wilson was this year’s leading nominee as she bagged a total of nine nods at the CMA Awards 2023. One must note that this was her only second year of nomination. She took home the awards for Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Apart from that, Lainey Wilson gave away a fiery performance as she sang Wildflowers and Wild Horses from her hit album Bell Bottom Country.

