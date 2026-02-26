Chilean football legend Rafael Andrés Olarra Guerrero, a stalwart defender throughout a successful two-decade career, is back in the news for his possible romance with Pedro Pascal. However, he continues to draw attention not only for his on-field achievements but also for his post-retirement profile. Since fans have ignited interest in him once again, people are excited to know about Rafael Olarra’s career, net worth, and journey.

Undoubtedly, analysts estimate his net worth at a staggering figure, thanks to his career, media roles, and ongoing engagements in football.

Ele todo agasalhado🫶 📸| Novas fotos de Pedro Pascal junto com Rafael Olarra em Nova York pic.twitter.com/0VqGuOJbAs — Info Pedro Pascal (@infopascalbr) February 16, 2026

Rafael Olarra: Career, Net Worth & Football Legacy

Born on May 26, 1978, in Santiago, Chile, Rafael Olarra climbed in his career through the ranks of Audax Italiano’s youth system before making his professional debut in 1996. He went on to star for several top clubs, including Universidad de Chile, Osasuna in Spain, Independiente in Argentina, Universidad Católica, and Maccabi Haifa in Israel, and eventually returned to Audax Italiano before retiring in 2016.

As of 2026, Rafael Olarra is estimated to have a net worth of $5 million. Throughout his club career, Olarra is known for his leadership, defensive solidity, and consistency. This is one of the reasons why he earned nearly 500 senior club appearances and recognition across South American and international leagues.

His footballing success reflects his steady contract earnings over the years, forming the foundation of his post-career wealth. In addition to club success, Olarra represented Chile internationally, earning more than 30 caps and contributing to the national team’s campaigns in Copa América competitions and the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, where Chile won a bronze medal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafismo ⚔️ (@rafaolarra)

Life After Retirement: From Pitch To Studio

Following his retirement from professional play in 2016, Olarra smoothly transitioned into sports media. This new venture marked a move that has helped sustain his visibility and earnings. He worked as a sports commentator and TV host for Fox Sports Chile, later joining ESPN Chile as a panelist and football analyst. These roles provided not only a steady income but also maintained his name within football circles.

These media engagements continue to contribute to his financial profile, though they are generally considered supplemental compared to his earnings during peak playing years.

Rafael Olarra & Pedro Pascal’s Relationship

Although neither of the two Chilean stars has confirmed the news, many outlets spotted Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra strolling, showing PDA. Many suspect the two are making their relationship official by getting spotted often. Fans are excited for the new couple in town. However, they will have to wait until the official announcement.

Pedro Pascal's boyfriend rumors with partner Rafael Olarra exploded in 2026 after cozy NYC and LA photos, adding fresh intrigue to his famously private dating history. Read more: https://t.co/TGFerQEOza pic.twitter.com/7jbGvKRXU4 — Free Folk Nation (@FreeFolkNat) February 25, 2026

