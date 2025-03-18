Vijay Deverakona is all set to return to the big screens with VD12, now titled Kingdom. He is all set to light up the screens with this action drama, he is well known for his irresistible charm and magnetic presence.

With all these relationship tidbits going around about him and Rashmika Mandanna, why don’t we look back to when he opened up about his plans for marriage?

During the promotional event of the song launch titled Aradhya, Vijay opened up about his love life and marriage plans.

Vijay said, “Aradhya is a song that depicts a young couple deeply in love, experiencing the first year of marriage where they revel in their personal space and intimacy. It’s that beautiful phase after marriage when you have everything in the world and this person all to yourself. These moments in the song resonate with my own life experiences, although I am not yet married. However, this is the married life I envision for myself.”

Vijay Devarakonda is rumoured to be dating his Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Kushi was a 2023 romantic comedy film written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The film starred Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in lead roles and was a box-office hit. Kushi was a big relief for Vijay as he had back-to-back flops with World Famous Lover and Liger.

With his upcoming film titled Kingdom directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya as producers, Anirudh Ravichander as composer, Girish Gangadharan as cinematographer, and Naveen Nooli as editor all set to conquer the box office.

The teaser for Kingdom was unveiled on February 12, 2025. The teaser shows Vijay Deverakonda in a transformation from a romantic lead to an action hero.

Jr NTR and Suriya gave voice-overs to the Telugu and Tamil versions, while Ranbir Kapoor voiced the Hindi version, which is called Saamraajya. Kingdom is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 30, 2025.

