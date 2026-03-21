Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, kicked off its domestic run on a good note but failed to maintain the momentum on the second day. Due to the Ugadi holiday and the actor’s stardom, the film scored above 30 crore net on day 1, but since the initial reception is not in favor, it witnessed a brutal drop at the Indian box office on day 2, with collections going down below 10 crore. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Ustaad Bhagat Singh earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Tollywood action drama has received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, and initial word of mouth has been mixed. Such a reception has impacted the film badly on day 2, as an estimated 9.25 crore came in. Compared to day 1’s 34.75 crore, the film dropped by a huge 73.38%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 44 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 51.92 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 34.75 crore

Day 2 – 9.25 crore

Total – 44 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is in a danger zone?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh was reportedly made at a budget of 150 crore. Against this cost, the film must earn 150 crore net to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. As of now, it has earned 44 crore net, thus recovering 29.33% of the budget. With such a reception, the film might struggle to reach its target collection of 150 crore net, and Pawan Kalyan could suffer a major setback.

Box office summary:

Budget – 150 crore

India net collection – 44 crore

Recovery – 29.33%

More about the film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, and Nawab Shah in key roles. It is distributed by AGS Entertainment, Prathyangira Cinemas, and DreamZ Entertainment.

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