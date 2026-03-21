Ranveer Singh is overpowering every Bollywood record in sight, but Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 remains the final frontier! Dhurandhar 2 storm is making strong waves, and after a historic opening, the spy thriller has shattered the First Friday curse for Bollywood, posting numbers that were previously considered unthinkable for a Day 2. However, in the high-stakes battle of Pan-India supremacy, the film has once again fallen just short of the benchmarks set by Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Ranveer Singh Beats Animal & Jawan
When it comes to Hindi cinema, Ranveer Singh‘s spy thriller is now in a league of its own. On its first Friday, the film sold a staggering 1.57 million tickets on BookMyShow. This isn’t just a win; it is a slaughter of previous records.
Dhurandhar 2 Day 2 BMS Sales
Dhurandhar 2 comfortably surpassed the previous day 2 best for Bollywood – Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which stood at 1.16 Million. Furthermore, looking at the first Friday ticket sales of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters, Ranveer Singh has created a massive gap between himself and the rest.
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Check out the first Friday ticket sales of Bollywood films on BMS.
- Dhurandhar 2: 1.57M
- Jawan: 1.13 Million
- Animal: 890K*
- War 2: 745K
- Stree 2: 740K
- Gadar 2: 670K*
- Chhaava: 669K*
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 594K*
- SinghamAgain: 571K*
- Tiger 3: 522K*
*Day 1 for the films in the theaters.
The Pan-India Wall: Pushpa 2 Still Rules
While Ranveer Singh is the undisputed king of the North, the Pan-India record book still has a different name at the top. Despite the 1.57 million ticket sales, Dhurandhar 2 failed to touch the Day 2 madness of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.
Although it has managed to beat the rest, claiming the second spot, surpassing Kantara Chapter 1’s 1.27 million ticket sales on day 2 and Kalki 2898 AD’s day 2 BMS sales of 1.21 million.
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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.
Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Recovers 91% Budget & Scores 3rd Highest Opening Weekend In Bollywood Within 48 Hours!
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