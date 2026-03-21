Dhurandhar 2 was expected to shine bright at the box office. But the trends are mind-boggling even overseas. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt starrer is unstoppable in North America. It is now only 16 crore away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time. Scroll below for the exciting update!

Dhurandhar 2 North America Box Office Day 2 Collection

According to Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected a massive $2.84 million on day 2. The advance booking collection was impressive, but the spot bookings have also surpassed expectations. It is facing competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Aadu 3, and other Indian releases, but is leading the race with a huge margin.

The total box office collection, including premieres, comes to $6.79 million. When converted into INR, the earnings land around 63.8 crore. There are still two more days until the conclusion of the opening weekend. The word-of-mouth is spectacular, and there’s little competition, which means new milestones will be set for Bollywood!

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the North America box office:

Day 1: $3.95 million (including premieres)

(including premieres) Day 2: $2.84 million

Total: $6.79 million

All set to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in North America!

Aditya Dhar has truly done the unthinkable! While Bollywood movies face challenges to even cross the 100 crore club at the North American box office in their lifetime, Dhurandhar 2 might unlock the feat in its opening weekend. It now needs only 16 crore more in the kitty to beat Stree 2 (80 crore) and enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in NA. That milestone should be easily unlocked today.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in North America:

Dhurandhar – $20.65 million Pathaan – $17.49 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15 million Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million PK – $10.62 million Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – $10.45 million Dunki – $8.60 million Stree 2 – $8.52 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Recovers 91% Budget & Scores 3rd Highest Opening Weekend In Bollywood Within 48 Hours!

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