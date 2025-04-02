The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Steve and Marlena fearing the worst in Estonia while Paul came to Andrew’s aid. Back in Salem, Belle tried to coax a confession out of EJ while Kristen reached out to Brady, and Jada revealed the truth to Rafe about her and Shawn’s intimate encounter.

The drama continues in the next episode as things heat up. From catching up and more confrations to plenty of exciting new scenes, there’s a lot to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 2, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit soap.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 2, 2025

The next episode will feature Brady and Belle catching up. After having a chat with Jada, who asked for her help, Belle tried to coax a confession out of EJ, but as expected, he is smarter than that. She wore a wire to get him to confess something and record it, but he didn’t fall for it. When she catches up with Brady, is it about that, or could it be about their missing father, John?

Marlena is out in Estonia searching for him, but has there been an update? On the other hand, Paulina supports Jada. Now that she has told Rafe the truth that she slept with Shawn when Arnold had taken over his life as an imposter, things are rocky. Rafe wasn’t okay with that and was more than just angry that it happened. Jada still believes they can get past this hiccup.

Rafe, on the other hand, does not think so. When Jada receives support from Paulina, is it because she is heartbroken over Rafe’s reaction? Will she offer her some words of advice to make Rafe see things from her point of view? Or will she ask her to let him go? How will Jada deal with this new issue in her life? Will she tell Shawn to stay away from her at the moment?

Meanwhile, Rafe opens up to Gabi. This news shocked beyond words, and he chose to confide in his sister. Will she agree with his anger or will she ask him to consider Jada’s apology and give her another chance? What will this mean for Rafe and Jada’s love story? And what about Shawn?

Lastly, Chanel confronts EJ. After EJ made the headlines in The Spectator, it affected Johnny and Chanel’s adoption because Mrs. Choi refused to let her grandchild be adopted by them. Chanel is angry about their dreams being shattered because of EJ. When she confronts him, how will he react?

