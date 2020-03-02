Sooryavanshi Trailer OUT! Akshay Kumar In Rohit Shetty Zone Has Written BLOCKBUSTER All Over It

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi has to be the hottest topic today as the trailer of the film released today, and we must say the celebration of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe has just begun. The makers dropped the trailer a few moments ago and there is no stopping the rage now.

In the 4 minutes 15 seconds trailer Rohit Shetty, with the spectacular cast of Sooryavanshi takes us on a ride from top-notch action to comedy to emotion and of course adrenaline to the peak. The trailer begins with a reference to the tragic terrorist attacks that Mumbai has faced including the 1993 blast, 2002 bus blast, 2006 Blasts and the most tragic of all 26/11.

All this is building to one more attack with Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi coming in and slaying it all. The trailer gives us an Akshay Kumar throwing subtle punch lines and punching the bad men hard. With flying cars, intriguing action and some whistle worthy dialogues, we also meet Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in the pretty long trailer.

Catch The Trailer Right Here:

Directed by Rohit and co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Cape Of Good Films & Reliance Entertainment, Sooryavanshi is set to hit the big screens on March 24 and is the most anticipated and awaited film of the year.

