As Luka Chuppi Clocks One Year, Kriti Sanon Gets Nostalgic On The Sets Of Mimi

As Luka Chuppi completed one year of its release on Sunday, actress Kriti Sanon went down memory lane with director Laxman Utekar on the sets of her upcoming film Mimi.

“It’s so nostalgic to be shooting with Laxman Sir and Maddock films on the day Luka Chuppi released for another super special film Mimi. Luka Chuppi was on the subject of live-in relationship. Mimi on the other hand deals with surrogacy in a unique way,” Kriti said.

Apart of Kartik Aaryan romancing Kriti in Luka Chuppi, the film also featured Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles. It tells the story of a TV reporter who is in a live-in relationship with his headstrong intern.

Mimi narrates the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. According to reports, Kriti has put on about 15 kilos to get into the skin of her character.

Inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy, Mimi also features actors Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Other than this, Kriti will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar.

