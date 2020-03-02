Jasmin Bhasin Opens Up About Exit From Naagin 4: “Knew From The Beginning That I Wouldn’t Be A Part For Long..”

Jasmin Bhasin hit headlines when she announced being a part of Ekta Kapoor’s successful mythology show Naagin 4 alongside Nia Sharma. But it’s just been a few weeks to the show and Jasmin has already confirmed her exit from the daily soap. While the news came as a shocker for all the Naagin and Jasmin fans, the former Tashn-e-Ishq actress says she was aware all throughout that her stint I the show would be rather short-lived.

With no further scope for her character in the fourth installment of the Ekta Kapoor show, Jasmin had no choice but to bid goodbye to the show. She is however open to collaborating with the makers again either for the same show or for another season of the shape-shifting Naagin.

Opening up about the well-kept secret of the duration of her track from the viewers, Jasmin has revealed to Spotboye, “It was very difficult. In fact, I would say it was the most challenging part to pretend that I am the Naagin not only on the show but in real life also. But think of it, I enjoyed doing that.”

Further speaking about her exit from the show, Jasmin said, “I am sorry if the audience got disappointed with this but Naagin is a show which is full of twists and turns and my exit was one of those. When the show started, the first twist was that I (Nayantara) am the Naagin but eventually it wasn’t me but Brinda (Nia). I knew from the beginning that I would not be a part of the show for long.”

Lastly, the former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant said that she has always been a huge fan of Ekta Kapoor and her and would love to be a part of more Ekta Kapoor shows. “I have always been a die heart fan of Ekta Kapoor’s love stories which she has made, whether its Kavyanjali or those she made for Sony TV… So if she recreates or produces any other such, I would love to be a part of that.”

Meanwhile, Jasmin was very vocal in her support towards Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla right from day one. However, the actress said that she herself would never be a part of the Salman Khan reality show as she feels the show does not suit her personality type.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!