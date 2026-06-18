The countdown has officially begun as Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Cocktail 2 gears up for its big release tomorrow, on June 19. Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy will likely make the 4th-highest opening of 2026 in Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Cocktail 2 enjoys good pre-release buzz!

A spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail is indeed a grand celebration for Bollywood buffs. Expectations are high for Maddock Films‘ production. It has garnered a favorable response in advance bookings and has already surpassed Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to enter the top 5 Bollywood pre-sales of 2026. Even the BMS sales have crossed the 50K mark, with 74.4K+ users showcasing their interest in the movie.

Going by the current trends, Cocktail 2 will flirt around the 10 crore mark on its opening day. It has the potential to cross the double-digit feat, if the early reviews turn out favorable. Since there are no press shows scheduled for the romantic comedy, all eyes will be on early reviews to help the audience make their decision.

Can it beat O’Romeo?

Interestingly, it’s Shahid Kapoor vs Shahid Kapoor! Cocktail 2 will be competing to beat his last action thriller release, O’Romeo to score the 4th highest opening of 2026 in Bollywood. It must earn over 9.01 crore, which is an achievable feat. Rest, time will tell!

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Border 2: 32.1 crore Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore O’Romeo: 9.01 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 8.65 crore Ikkis: 7.28 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 4.38 crore Mardaani 3: 4 crore Chand Mera Dil: 3.31 crore Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past: 2.5 crore

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