Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde, is now well into its fourth week at the Indian box office and continues to hold on, though the numbers have naturally thinned out as the film settles into a long-tail run. Day 28, the fourth Wednesday, saw another routine weekday drop as the film inches ahead day by day. The concern now is Cocktail 2, which arrives in theatres this Friday (June 19) and is expected to take over a significant chunk of screens across Maharashtra, directly impacting the show count available to the Marathi devotional drama. Amid this, will it reach the 75 crore milestone? Let’s discuss!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 28 days?

The Marathi devotional drama earned an estimated 35 lakh on day 28. Compared to day 27’s 55 lakh, it displayed a 36.36% drop. Overall, the film has now earned 69.62 crore net at the Indian box office in 28 days, which equals 82.15 crore gross.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8 days) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Week 3 – 11.15 crore

Day 23 – 1.27 crore

Day 24 – 1.4 crore

Day 25 – 1.8 crore

Day 26 – 50 lakh

Day 27 – 55 lakh

Day 28 – 35 lakh

Total – 69.62 crore

Will it reach the 75 crore milestone?

At 69.62 crore, Deool Band 2 needs just 5.38 crore more to reach the 75 crore net milestone at the Indian box office. Under normal circumstances, with the show count not dropping much and a fifth weekend ahead, this would have been a straightforward chase. However, Cocktail 2’s Friday release is set to affect shows in Maharashtra, where the bulk of its audience is concentrated.

The film will still get there. There’s enough fuel in the tank, including repeat viewership, to carry it over 75 crore. But it may need some extra days than the current pace would have suggested. The milestone is not in doubt; only the timeline has shifted slightly.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Has A Chance To Crack Bollywood’s Top 5 Rom-Com Openers Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News