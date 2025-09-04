Farhan Akhtar’s announcement of Don 3 with Ranveer Singh made waves across the internet long ago. Unfortunately, the film has faced significant delays since then. But the latest update has sparked a fresh buzz among fans once again. New reports suggest that the two original dons, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, could also be seen in the new chapter alongside Ranveer.

Will The Three Dons Share The Screen In Don 3?

Recent rumors suggest that both Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are in talks to make special cameo appearances in the upcoming movie. If all goes well, fans could witness all three Dons sharing the screen for the first time. The idea of Big B, SRK, and Ranveer in a single frame has already heightened the level of anticipation among fans.

A report from India Today stated, “Industry insiders say both Bachchan and Khan are considering the offer. While no official confirmation has come in, the possibility of seeing three generations of Don on screen together is exciting. If this materialises, it will mark the first time the trio, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, will share screen space.”

The casting of Ranveer Singh previously generated mixed reviews, with audiences disappointed about Shah Rukh Khan‘s decision to leave the role. However, the possibility of SRK returning in a fresh avatar could ease the criticism and bring back the franchise’s charm.

#Don3 is creating a buzz with the possibility of #AmitabhBachchan and #ShahRukhKhan joining #RanveerSingh, bringing together three generations of the iconic #DonFranchise. If this materialises, it will mark the first time the trio, will share screen space. pic.twitter.com/Mjcwp9zOz4 — MOHIT_R.C (@Mohit_RC_91) September 3, 2025

Speculation About The Return Of Priyanka Chopra’s Roma In Don 3

Adding fuel to the cameo rumors, another older report by India Today speculating Priyanka Chopra’s alleged return as Roma is also attracting fan attention. If true, her comeback would be another strong link between the new film and the previous installments. Meanwhile, another rumor suggested that Kiara Advani would be playing the female lead in the movie.

Though nothing has been officially confirmed about these roles, viewers anticipate some major revelations in the days to come. With Ranveer Singh leading the film and the possibility of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Priyanka Chopra returning, Don 3 has the potential to become one of the most talked-about upcoming releases. Fans now await an official confirmation that could turn speculation into reality.

