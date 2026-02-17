Alia Bhatt is adding another big international moment to her journey. The actor is set to attend the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) 2026, one of the most respected nights in global cinema. The Bollywood actress is said to take the stage as a presenter. Her name now appears alongside some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, making it a proud moment for Indian cinema.

At this year’s ceremony, Alia Bhatt will join an illustrious line-up of global talent, including Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Michael B. Jordan, and several other leading names from across the global film industry. The event will feature a long list of well-known actors and artists from across the world. The British Academy Film Awards are known for bringing together major names from international film, and the 2026 edition looks no different.

Another Global Milestone In Alia Bhatt’s Career

Her presence at BAFTA marks yet another milestone in her expanding international journey. Over the past few years, Alia has steadily built a strong international presence. From walking the red carpet at the Met Gala to attending the Cannes Film Festival, she has represented India on several major global platforms.

A Star-Studded Night Ahead

The ceremony will feature an impressive slate of presenters and nominees from around the world. Names confirmed so far include Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgård, Stormzy, and Warwick Davis.

